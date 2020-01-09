Contributed

Madison College-East Region Nursing graduates were honored at a pinning ceremony held at Watertown High School Dec. 20. They are pictured above, from left to right: Seated — Breanna Zabel of Watertown, Kari Hromatko of Cambridge, Kara Emrick of Fort Atkinson, Mariah Dutcher of Edgerton, Jamie Svatos of Watertown and Brittany Alvarado of Fort Atkinson. Standing — April Horton of Cambridge, Jennifer Perkins of Janesville, Megan Buglass of Dousman, Gabrielle Redenius of Milton, Matthew Meyer of Jefferson, Kara Guglielmo of Sun Prairie, Tayler Bienfang of Cambridge, Jennifer Peterson of North Prairie and Amanda Zastrow of Lake Mills.