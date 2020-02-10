Two soldiers from the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence at Fort Lee, Va. are scheduled to visit area schools and discuss what it takes to be an Army Culinary Specialist.
They will visit Fort Atkinson High School in Fort Atkinson giving classroom presentations this Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Army Culinary Specialists primarily are responsible for the preparation and service of food in field or garrison food service operations. The soldiers plan to demonstrate the chef duties they perform with students at the school with food samples.
