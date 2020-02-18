Aaron Athas, son of James and Barbara Athas, has been named a 2020 Kohl Teacher Fellowship recipient.
The Kohl Teacher Fellowship program recognizes and supports teaching excellence and innovation in the State of Wisconsin. Out of thousands of nominees, 100 educators are chosen throughout the state.
The educator nomination process begins within each public school district, or nonpublic school organization. Further screening takes place at the regional level, and the statewide selection committee chooses the award recipients.
Educators are chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students and ability to motivate others, and for their leadership and service within and outside the classroom. The recipients and the 100 schools of those teachers each will receive a $6,000 grant and be recognized at a spring banquet.
Athas currently is a media specialist in the Eau Claire Area School District, previously having taught in Merrill and in Eau Claire as an elementary music educator. He is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2010 with studies in music and broadcasting. He graduated in 2014 with a master’s of science from Minnesota State University.
With colleagues, he has delivered educational technology integration lectures at major Wisconsin and Minnesota leadership conferences. He is a member of several professional and social organizations including the American Choral Directors Association, Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association, the UW-Platteville Alumni Association and Phi Mu Alpha.
Athas produces audio and visual media in a home studio and persons also can hear him as the occasional public-address announcer and emcee around various Wisconsin Show Choir and band competitions, most recent in Fort Atkinson for the annual show choir showcase invitational in early February.
