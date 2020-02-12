JEFFERSON — St. Coletta of Wisconsin athletes are grateful to Jeanne Hrovat, director of Special Projects, Special Olympics and Dr. Karla Ausderau from the Waisman Research Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison for the recent leadership mentoring received on the topic of health and wellness.
This workshop allowed individuals served at St. Coletta and other organizations to increase their knowledge about health and wellness, but more importantly learn and put into practice leadership skills. This pilot program is being fine-tuned to be introduced to other states in the near future.
The topics covered the usual: hydration, physical exercise and healthy eating but also the importance of being a positive role model, being supportive and encouraging to others, advocating for themselves and teammates, being able to communicate their health story and public speaking.
This day not only was about reading information from a book but a very practical and hands-on learning experience. Stephanie McDonald, program manager at St. Coletta of Wisconsin, is “humbled and honored to have strong partnerships and collaboration with the Waisman Center and Special Olympics of Wisconsin.”
St. Coletta of Wisconsin provides quality day programs, residential services, job coaching and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and other challenges and depends on these strong partnerships to carry out their mission with compassion, dignity and respect.
If interested in learning more about Special Olympics programs through St. Coletta, contact Rachel Riedel at (920) 674-8379, rriedel@stcolettawi.org or visit www.stcolettawi.org.
