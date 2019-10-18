The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Chad Hembrook of Atkinson Maintenance as its newest new member.
As a licensed general contractor, Hembrook can assist with building and grounds maintenance, home remodeling, and restoration services in the southeastern Wisconsin region. One of its more popular services, Atkinson Maintenance specializes in lawn mowing and snow removal, as well as property maintenance for apartment complexes and commercial spaces.
Owner Chad Hembrook is a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, and is familiar with the needs of area residents and businesses. Since starting his business in 2016, he has continued to expand his services to meet the demands of the market.
“Our team works hard to keep your project moving in a timely manner without cutting corners,” Hembrook said. “We know honesty and open communication makes for a stress-free experience and complete client satisfaction.”
To learn more or to schedule an estimate, contact Chad Hembrook at www.atkinsonmaintenance.com, or by calling (920) 691-2639.
