WATERTOWN — Auditions for “Dead Emma” will take place on Wednesday, July 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St. (in the Market), Watertown.
Because of the current public health risk situation, all auditioning actors are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. No prior experience or preparation is required.
The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega and Jim Steffl, technical director.
This farcical play was written by the late William F. Jannke III and has been performed at the Octagon House Museum in the past. “Dead Emma” is the story of the mysterious disappearance of Emma Thomas.
The two famous detectives, Tuesday Weld and Bill Sunday, are assigned to the case after Mrs. George Bott reports her daughter missing. The detectives interview Emma’s aunt, her cousin, a shady character named Sade Jones, and finally Emma’s mother-in-law and Emma’s husband, Billy. The outcome will shock and amaze!
The show requires an adult cast consisting of six females and four males. One of the male characters is a non-speaking role.
Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7 to 8:30 at the theater.
The performance of “Dead Emma” will be presented virtually. The chosen cast will be recording the performance on Aug. 1. A GoFundMe event to raise funds for The Watertown Players will begin once the recording is ready, and when the financial goal is reached, the link to the performance will be released to the public.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
