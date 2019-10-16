WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players will be holding auditions for its next show, “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. until noon at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St, located in the Market, Watertown.
The show will be performed Nov. 15 and 16, at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m.
“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega, with Lisa Steffl, producer, and Jim Steffl, technical director.
The play was written by Nora and Delia Ephron, based on the 1995 book of the same name written by Ilene Beckerman. It is organized as a series of monologues and uses a rotating cast of a minimum of five principal women.
The subject matter of the monologues includes women’s relationships and wardrobes and, at times the interaction of the two using the female wardrobe as a time capsule of a woman’s life.
The Watertown Players invite females 18 years or older to audition — younger cast members will be considered on the condition that a parent or guardian approves of the material. No prior experience is necessary.
Because this is a reader’s theater piece, memorization will not be required. Rehearsals will be held Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the theater.
Contact the director at jennie.ortega65@gmail.com with any questions about auditioning for this show.
The Watertown Players season sponsors are: Fort Community Credit Union; Tire-Rifik, Inc.; Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Schrier, LLP; Badgerland Computers and Networking; Daley Painting & Decorating, Inc.; Bubon Orthodontics; Dr. Paul Sommers; A & S Plumbing, and Koplin Excavating & Grading.
Special thanks to The Joseph & Sharon Darcey Foundation.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
