On Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. the Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson will be hosting guest speaker Gregory Lee Renz, author of “Beneath the Flames,” as he continues his very successful book tour.
Renz shares first-hand stories from his 28-year career as a Milwaukee firefighter. He also will share his journey from retired fire captain to published author of this highly acclaimed and award-winning novel.
“Beneath the Flames” recently won the gold medal in the Reader’s Favorite International Book Awards Fiction – General Category.
This description is from the book jacket: “A fire in a neighboring farmhouse has young farmer and volunteer firefighter, Mitch Garner, blaming himself for the tragic outcome. He loses all hope of forgiving himself. His only hope for redemption is to leave Jennie, the girl he’s loved since high school, and journey from Wisconsin’s lush farmland to the decaying inner city of Milwaukee to prove himself as a professional firefighter.”
Renz and his wife of 33 years, Paula, now reside in Lake Mills.
Renz will be open to questions following his presentation. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
The event is free and open to the public. Dwight Foster Public Library is located at 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
