WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is planning a September filled with Bach, cellos and oil painting.
Continuing Education and Professor Benjamin Whitcomb are moving the Cello Fest Clinic outdoors on Sunday, Sept. 13. This event is available to all ages from middle school to adult, with a maximum of 75 registrants, focusing on the Bach suites.
Later in the month, cellist and department of music professor Whitcomb will collaborate with Bethann Moran Handzlik, department of art and design lecturer, who will oil paint.
The collaboration is called “Bach Suites for Cello: A Relational Performance Aural and Visual.” The 90-minute event will be performed twice, first on Sept. 18 outdoors at the James R. Connor University Center and then on Sept. 22 in the Nature Preserve with a rain date of Sept. 24.
The Nature Preserve is next to Perkins Stadium and runs along West Schwager Drive and Fremont Road.
The Cello Fest Clinic is accepting registrations online until noon on Sept. 7. It begins with registration from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and then runs from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. with a performance at 4 p.m.
The repertoire for the day focuses on Bach suites, but if students have worked on one or more movements or a Bach etude ,that is also something to bring to work on. Participants will have individual coaching and a master class on the unaccompanied music they are working on along with time to practice them.
Whitcomb will present a session on the Bach suites, including how they are structured and various aspects of performance practice.
A similar presentation will be given on some famous etudes and how to get the most out of them. A reading session will acquaint participants with additional repertoire for unaccompanied cello. The final concert will consist of unaccompanied repertoire. Find out more about Cello Fest Clinic.
The other Bach-related events are unique collaborations between Whitcomb and Handzlik. Whitcomb will perform the “Bach Suites for Cello” and Handzlik will respond to the music by painting.
This allows for both a musical and visual interpretation of the Bach Cello suite.
“Bach Suites for Cello: A Relational Performance Aural and Visual” will be performed outdoors at the James R. Connor University Center on the UW-Whitewater campus on Sept. 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Sept. 22, again from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in the Nature Preserve, with a rain date of Sept. 24
