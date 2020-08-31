Badger Bank announces the promotion of Dee Horn as branch manager of its Jefferson location.
Horn has been doing a fantastic job running the branch for several years.
Mitch Weyer, branch manager and loan officer of the bank’s Johnson Creek location, will be transitioning to a new position as well. Weyer will oversee all loans for both Jefferson and Johnson Creek, with a specific focus on commercial loans.
Persons will see him spending time in the Johnson Creek and Jefferson communities. This is a natural fit for Mitch and he is excited to expand his loan expertise and customer-centric approach in the area.
“Our team has really flourished through this pandemic’s adversity and these individuals will keep that progress going,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank. “I am proud to support these opportunities for our very deserving staff.”
Belinda Vargas has joined Badger Bank as branch manager for the Johnson Creek location. She comes from another financial institution with management and loan experience, and is fluent in Spanish.
Vargas lives in Lake Mills with her family and is excited to get started on this new chapter in her life.
The community is invited to welcome and congratulate these staff members.
