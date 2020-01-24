Badger Bank begins the new year celebrating the retirement of Cheryl Dobson, a valued member of Badger Bank for 40 years.
Dobson started her career at Citizens State Bank (before the Badger Bank name change) as a loan processor, and took on an additional role as assistant to the president. Later, she moved to the Operation department where she was elected to the board.
Dobson concluded her career as senior vice president and was part of the bank's Executive Management Group.
“Cheryl has been an integral member of the Badger Bank family,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank. “She has evolved with the bank over many years. From working with customers to overseeing operational and accounting responsibilities throughout the bank, she has been an important member of our team. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Dobson was recognized by the Wisconsin Bankers Association, Michael Semmann, executive vice president and chief operations officer, for a lifetime achievement award.
“Cheryl is widely recognized in the banking world for her achievements," said Semmann. "She will be missed by many.”
Dobson will be enjoying spending time with family and her four grandchildren during retirement. Once the grass starts growing again, persons will be sure to see her on the golf course. But until then, she will be crafting, reading or traveling.
