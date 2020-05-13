Badger Bank is celebrating the retirement of Jim Schultz who began his career there in 1997.
During his 23 years, Schultz was instrumental in creating the Badger Insurance department, which offers life, health, casualty and annuity insurance. He had over 20 years of insurance experience prior to coming on board at Badger Bank.
“Jim has been with Badger bank for many years offering insurance products, excellent service and quality advice to our clients,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank. “We wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Schultz will be enjoying spending time with his family during retirement, along with spending plenty of time on the water fishing. He also enjoys cooking, and will have ample time to plan and prepare delicious food.
The bank will miss the helpfulness and joyful demeanor of Jim in everyday tasks.
