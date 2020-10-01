Badger Bank and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly of Jefferson are proud to “Help the Helpers!”
Pooling their resources, a summer food pantry donation campaign took shape.
At this point in our new reality due to the COVID pandemic, there are a lot of people feeling the hit of unemployment and food instability.
Badger Bank and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly are helping the community and neighbors by making giving easy. Simply donate $5 or more, and that gift will be invested in already-made pantry bag(s) to be donated. These bags are available for purchase by customers, staff and community members.
After money is accumulated, the donation bags then are delivered by Badger Bank and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly staff to one’s local food pantry.
The work is the reward for Tracey Carlson, marketing coordinator with Badger Bank, who shared: “I get to leave work and think, ‘Well, that mattered.’ It’s the best feeling!”
Badger Bank knows that food pantry staff have been working hard to feed the community, and they appreciate the added energy and passion that each person brings to help others in need.
For Alex Malicki, owner of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, food pantry delivery day was a “day away from the office.”
“It’s very fulfilling to get to see the impact we could make right in our own communities,” commented Malicki, who spent the day delivering shopping carts full of groceries to the food pantries. “We genuinely care for our neighbors and strive to always give back, especially during this difficult time.”
Community members and business leaders exceeded expectations once again. Badger Bank presented more than $1,500 to the food pantries of Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Jefferson.
“Badger Bank employees truly amplified their support of our customers and friends,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO of Badger Bank. “Badger Bank truly cares about taking care of our community members and are happy to show our support through this unusual time.”
Donations are being accepted through the end of this year and into 2021. Persons can come to any Badger Bank location and simply donate through the drive-up.
To learn more, visit www.badgerbank.bank or call the bank at (920) 563-2478.
