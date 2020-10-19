WASHINGTON — The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) announced Badger Bank as a recipient of its 2020 National Community Bank Service Award for extraordinary efforts to help small businesses, consumers and their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are a proud member of this community, which serves as a lifeline for every small business that calls Jefferson County home,” said Steve Dehnert, president and CEO at Badger Bank. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support our friends and neighbors, and humbled by this recognition from ICBA for doing what we’ve always done — supporting our community through good times and adversity.”
As consumers and small businesses in suburban and rural communities grappled with the onset of COVID-19, Badger Bank stepped up as a financial first responder and steward of its community by:
• Working nights and weekends to provide Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program assistance, processing 113 loans to save an estimated 550 jobs.
• Donating resources to support essential workers, businesses, local charities and those in need.
• Provided a stress-free means for community members to help their neighbors, friends and community members.
• Partnering with local businesses to ensure food instabilities were limited.
“ICBA is proud to honor the extraordinary dedication and commitment of community bankers, whose spirit of service shined through when our country needed it most,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey. “We are so fortunate to represent such thoughtful and compassionate community leaders, and we commend their efforts to go above and beyond, even during times of challenge.”
The 2020 National Community Bank Service Awards, presented by ICBA and sponsored by FIS, generated more than 100 inspirational stories from community banks like Badger Bank, a sampling of which is showcased in the September issue of ICBA’s magazine, Independent Banker.
ICBA founded the National Community Bank Service Awards program in 2002 to celebrate outstanding volunteer efforts and bring national recognition to the unmatched contributions community banks make to help sustain their communities.
