GREEN BAY — Festival Foods announces that Badger Liquor is its 2019 Business Partner of the Year.
The award is presented annually to a business partner that positively impacts Festival Foods’ ability to provide outstanding service to its guests.
Family-owned and operated since 1935, Badger Liquor is a statewide alcoholic beverage sales network that takes pride in providing great customer service and products as well as timely delivery.
The company is headquartered in Fond du Lac, and has offices and transfer points in five other Wisconsin communities.
Festival Foods’ partnership with Badger Liquor began 25 years ago when Festival Foods entered the Green Bay market.
“Badger Liquor helped us get our feet on the ground as the ‘newcomer’ to the market and played a vital role in our growth over the years,” said Randy Munns, Festival Foods senior vice president of marketing and merchandising.
The Badger Liquor team provides nearly daily service to the Festival Foods stores. The team visits so often that it has become an extension of the Festival Foods team. Even more important, Badger Liquor associates reflect the values of Festival Foods, particularly excellent service and execution, and are essential partners in Festival Foods’ many community involvement efforts.
“We are very pleased to honor Badger Liquor and we look forward to building an even stronger partnership in the coming years,” Munns said.
Recent recipients of the Festival Foods Business Partner of the Year award include MillerCoors, Kemps, SuperValu, KeHe, Gannett Wisconsin Media, John’s Refrigeration and Russ Davis Wholesale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.