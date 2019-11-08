MILTON — Badgerland Disposal, Wisconsin’s leading independent waste diversion and recycling provider, recently announced two exclusive municipal contracts with the City of Waterloo and the Town of Waterloo, both in Jefferson County.
The exclusive seven- and five-year contracts, respectively, will be effective Jan. 1, 2020, strengthening and expanding Badgerland’s service area throughout southern Wisconsin.
To date in 2019, in addition to the City and Town of Waterloo, Badgerland has announced municipal contract wins with the Village of Clinton and Village of Sullivan. The Town of Decatur and Town of Oakland have started service early this year with Badgerland.
The City and Town of Waterloo residences also will receive bulk item and electronic waste (e-waste) pick-up in addition to traditional waste and recycling services.
Badgerland Director of Business Development Kris Roesken heralded the announcement, welcoming residents of both towns to Badgerland’s growing family of municipal customers.
“Badgerland differentiated from other provider proposals by including bulk item and e-waste pick-ups, a great example of how we go above and beyond to provide our customers with more disposal options to help make their lives easier,” Roesken said.
Badgerland CEO Dustin Reynolds said Badgerland’s growth, particularly over the past year, is a validation of the company’s mission to disrupt the traditional waste industry status quo by delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling solutions.
“We differentiate by providing truly sustainable solutions to the waste industry, as well as exceptional driver, operations and customer services to all the municipalities we serve,” Reynolds said. “We take great pride in welcoming both the City of Waterloo and the Town of Waterloo to Badgerland.”
