Many changes have taken place in the last month due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic.
In order to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Tony Evers’ guidelines to stay safe and healthy, the Bark River Woods Historical Society has postponed its annual pie social — originally scheduled for Sunday, May 3 — to a later date, to be announced.
Presently the museum is scheduled to be open for visitors this season from 1 to 4 p.m. on the following dates: Sundays, June 28, July 26 and Aug. 23.
Admission is free, but a donation at the door is appreciated. Please note: the extra hour for visits has been added so that everyone may cooperate with the Town of Sullivan Historical Society, which will be open on the same dates.
The Society again will sponsor the ice cream social at the Barrie Park band concert in Fort Atkinson on Monday, July 27. Serving begins at 6:30 p.m.
Further, Bark River Woods Historical Society cancellations might be necessary depending on the status of the pandemic.
Check the Daily Union, WFAW and the society’s Facebook page for updates.
Persons also may call (920) 563-4773 or email gross622@gmail.com.
