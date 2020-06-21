HEBRON — The Bark River Woods and Town of Sullivan Historical Societies will be open for visitors on Sunday, June 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Town Hall Museum is located in Hebron.
Social distancing will be practiced, and visitors will be asked to wear facemasks. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.
Hand sanitizer will be available and volunteers will be wearing masks.
The Town of Sullivan Museum is located in the former Rome School, behind St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome. Visitors are encouraged to wear facemasks.
Because the two museums are just a few miles apart, guests can enjoy an afternoon history by visiting both museums.
Open hours for both museums also will be held on Sunday, July 26, and Sunday, Aug. 30, unless pandemic guidelines change to make this impossible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.