(Patty Snyder, a kindergarten teacher at Barrie Elementary School in the School District of Fort Atkinson, recently was named Rotary Educator of the Month by the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club. She was recognized by Brent Torrenga, Barrie Elementary School principal, at the regular board of education and Rotary Club meetings in October.)
I consider it an honor to have the opportunity to come before so many outstanding professionals from our local community represented here today.
As principal at Barrie Elementary School, I have rubbed elbows on a daily basis with many motivated, capable and achieved teachers. Choosing one, from the many that could be here today, was not a light task, nor really a very easy one!
It is an honor, certainly, to be able to be here to highlight one teacher that in my nine years has impressed me with her hard work in the classroom, her love for student learning and her desire to creatively instruct each one, and her genuine care and concern for all of her students.
Patty Snyder grew up in Lyons, Wis., in a large Catholic family. Patty has five brothers and three sisters. Growing up, she will tell you they always had enough players for their version of a game of softball.
Patty, not surprisingly, was the first to leave home and go to college. Patty used to think the 45-minute drive to college was so far away. And, after four years of working one or two jobs and going to school full-time, she decided to take a semester off. It was one very long semester.
While working at (the former) Randy's Supper Club in Whitewater, Patty was offered a promotion. It was there that Patty waited on a very "off-putting man" (her words, not mine!) who kept bugging her about getting her hair cut. Yep! And, that's the one who she married!
Soon the two began to realize that restaurant management was not a very family-friendly job, and when Patty was pregnant with their second daughter, she quit and started a family daycare business.
Part way through that 10-year career, Patty could sense she was longing to complete her education. It took her a while, but in 1998 she graduated, and that fall began teaching in Fort Atkinson.
Later, she went on to get her master’s degree in Education.
Patty will tell you that while teaching is her third career, in it she has found her vocation.
Dale and Patty have been married for 37 years, and they have three daughters: Dawn, 35; Jamie, 33; and Corey, 30, all with higher education degrees; two with their master’s and one with her Ph.D. They all are happily married and off the payroll!
These girls, and their husbands and children, are the joy of Dale's and Patty's lives. The families live in Oregon, Tennessee and Kentucky — all beautiful places to visit, but for Dale and Patty it is hard not having them close, and the only thing in their lives they find more joyful are their grandchildren, with another on the way in March.
Patty's family always has been highly involved in her classroom, with Dale being put to work building many things in her classroom, most notably her giant reading loft. Patty's girls always loved spending time at school and were some of her best aides.
Mrs. Snyder is an absolutely amazing teacher in her classroom. I can tell you from about 30 minutes of my own experience, teaching kindergarten is not a breeze! The way that Patty communicates information to her students and teaches our earliest learners to read, write and understand numbers is something amazing to watch.
Within the district, Patty is a leader among her grade level colleagues and has excelled in the area of literacy as she has worked hand-in-hand with our district literacy coach. It is a privilege to learn and work alongside Mrs. Snyder.
Laura Janke, Patty's friend and colleague at Barrie, said this about Patty: “Patty has touched students and teachers in ways that change us personally and professionally. She has enormous passion and dedication for teaching students and collaborating with her peers.
Patty is a dedicated, caring teacher. It takes a very special person to teach kindergarten. She has a wonderful mix of grace, patience, wisdom, understanding, and a good dose of humor that makes each student feel safe, welcomed and excited to learn."
