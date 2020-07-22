The BASE Board of Directors has been carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and making decisions based on the information available from the Jefferson County Department of Public Health, the State of Wisconsin, and the School District of Fort Atkinson.
As such, BASE (Badgerland After-School Enrichment program) will be canceling its annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In Breakfast for Sunday, Sept. 6. As one of the major fundraisers, BASE relies on special event income to keep its after-school programs affordable to children in the community, so this was not an easy decision but one that had to be made to ensure the safety for children, staff, volunteers and donors.
These are unprecedented times, and BASE appreciates the support of its event hosts, Chemair and Jones Dairy Farm; its event sponsors and thecommunity for their support. BASE is planning on hosting this event on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
BASE is planning on continuing with its Annual Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. There will not be Day for Kids and Carnival activities at the park, nor serving of food. BASE has tickets printed and currently are for sale from all board members and staff or by request.
Enter for a chance to win the following cash prizes: First place, $500; second place, $250; third place, $100; fourth place, $75. All proceeds from ticket sales will support BASE’s out-of-school-time programs. The duck race will take place as scheduled at 1 p.m. The event will be streamed live on Facebook. Any individuals in the park will be required to practice social distancing and facemasks strongly are encouraged.
