BASE (Badgerland After School Enrichment program) will be extending its summer programs through Friday, Aug. 21.
BASE is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The program is open to 50 youth who are at least 7 years old.
Limited spots are available for the remaining weeks, so please share with families that might be in need.
The cost is $100 per week. Partial pay and scholarship rates are available based on income eligibility. This includes breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
Small group cohorts will be offered to ensure the safety of children and team. Groups will be no more than 10 children, and there will be limited contact with other groups throughout the day.
Programs will focus on individual activities with limited shared supplies or equipment. Cleaning and hand washing will be required and frequent.
BASE has developed a comprehensive operational plan that has been approved by local leaders and the Jefferson County Health Department.
Visit www.basefortatkinson.org/summerprogram for more information and to register
BASE also plans to host the Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 15, but the event will look a little different. There will not be Day for Kids and carnival activities, and no serving of food.
Tickets are printed and currently are for sale from all board members and staff or by request. They cost:
One duck, $5; quack pack of five ducks, $20; flock of 20 ducks, $75.
All proceeds from the ticket sales support critical out-of-school time programs for youth.
Enter for a chance to win cash prizes!
First place, $500; second place, $250; third place, $100; fourth place, $75.
The duck race is scheduled at 1 p.m. The event will be streamed live on Facebook.
Any individuals in the park will be required to practice social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged.
Visit www.basefortatkinson.org/duckrace for more information and to register
