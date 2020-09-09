The BASE (Badgerland After School Enrichment) Board of Directors has been carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and making decisions based on the information available from the Jefferson County Department of Public Health, the State of Wisconsin and the School District of Fort Atkinson.
To ensure the safety of the community, BASE has canceled its annual Harvest Dinner event on Saturday, Oct. 3.
As one of its major fundraisers (and a really fun one!), this was not an easy decision. BASE relies upon special event income to keep its after-school programs affordable to children in the community but the safety for its kids, staff, volunteers and donors comes first.
Organizers appreciate persons’ understanding and look forward to holding the dinner again in 2021.
In these unprecedented times, BASE appreciates the support of its host, Kutz Dairy Farm; its event sponsors and the community for their support.
BASE is planning on hosting next year’s Harvest Dinner event on Saturday, Oct. 2.
