The BASE Board of Directors has been carefully monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and making decisions based on the information available from the Jefferson County Department of Public Health, the State of Wisconsin and the School District of Fort Atkinson.
As such, BASE, formerly the Fort Atkinson Boys and Girls Club, will be rescheduling its annual Wings & Wheels Fly-In Breakfast for Sunday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. This date is subject to change, and as more information becomes available, the board of directors will re-evaluate to ensure safety for children, staff, volunteers and donors.
These are unprecedented times, and organizers appreciate the support of event hosts, Chemair and Jones Dairy Farm, for helping determine a tentative new date, event sponsors and the community. As one of its major fundraisers, BASE relies upon special event income to keep its after-school programs affordable to kids in the community.
