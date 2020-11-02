BASE will be selling Stone Creek Coffee and Poyer’s pie coupons from Nov. 1-15.

Stone Creek Coffee products and Poyer’s Pies make great gifts for the holidays and persons are supporting a local nonprofit — Badgerland After School Enrichment program (BASE) of Fort Atkinson — and its mission to support children.

One’s order will help BASE continue to provide critical in-person and virtual programming for kids this fall. Persons can place their coffee order or purchase pie coupons using this google form (https://basefortatkinson.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=76e46ca34745286ff41115c49&amp;id=265fa6449e&amp;e=5ad11d2c30).

Board members and staff at the BASE Virtual Learning Support program also have Stone Creek order forms and pie coupons available.

Pie coupons will be mailed as soon as payment has been received or are available directly from board members and staff. There is no expiration date for the pie coupons.

Stone Creek Coffee items will be available for pick-up the first week of December and once payment has been received.

For more information about BASE, its mission and programs, and how one can make a difference in the lives of children in the community, visit www.basefortatkinson.org.

