MILWAUKEE — It’s National Tax Security Awareness Week!
The Better Business Bureau has some suggestions for consumers and business owners for keeping their tax information secure and avoiding tax-related scams.
In 2017, BBB processed approximately 2,400 complaints against tax return preparation services and related businesses (including accountants preparing tax returns). For those complaints, the median disputed amount for which consumers sought BBB’s help was $500.
Tax-related scams are even more prevalent. In 2017, BBB received approximately 3,500 reports to BBB Scam Tracker from consumers regarding con artists claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service.
This comprised nearly 7 percent of all Scam Tracker reports received in 2017. The scams tend to rely on tactics such as intimidation (such as threats of arrest), isolation (to keep victims from talking to their family members about the supposed tax issue), and/or pressure to act quickly.
Tax collection scams often employ all three to bully their targets into compliance.
BBB has been cooperating with the IRS by providing the agency with telephone numbers reported from consumers to BBB Scam Tracker. Any law enforcement agency can request additional information from Scam Tracker and BBB always is willing to work with them to help stop this fraud.
The following are some ways consumers and business owners can combat tax fraud:
• Only deal with trustworthy tax preparation services. Check BBB.org for the latest Business Profile before engaging a company for the first time.
• Protect personally identifiable information (PII) such as birth date, Social Security numbers, bank accounts, etc.
• Check websites carefully and make sure you are accessing the real IRS website (irs.gov) when filing your taxes electronically or inquiring for additional information.
• If you get tax information delivered electronically from your employer or other entity, treat that information carefully. Download it onto a password-protected computer. Understand how tax scams work and be on guard for “red flags” such as calls before you have received any kind of letter from the IRS, Canadian Revenue Agency or other tax authority, demands for immediate payment, threats or intimidation, or payment requests via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or gift card. Check out this BBB Scam Tip for more information: BBB.org/TaxScams.
BBB resources
File a complaint against a business at BBB.org/Complain.
File a scam report about a fraud (even if you lost no money) at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
Learn more about avoiding scams at BBB.org/AvoidScams.
For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, (414) 847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002. Consumers also can find more information about how to protect themselves from scams by following the Wisconsin BBB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
