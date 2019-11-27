MILWAUKEE — After the big Black Friday sales, check out the small, local and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS), a day to celebrate small businesses and all they do for their communities.
Small Business Saturday — the day after Black Friday — is a perfect time to stop in and support your local independent business retailers. This year marks the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday, which was created by American Express. Better Business Bureau supports Small Business Saturday and urges people to support small businesses in their communities.
BBB offers the following tips to “Shop Small” on Small Business Saturday:
• Get involved. Many communities are hosting special events to celebrate and support the businesses that make your hometown unique. Find out what local events are happening in your area on the Small Business Saturday website or visit your local chamber of commerce or merchants’ association.
• Sign-up for email alerts. Save a few dollars on your holiday budget by signing up for Small Business Saturday email specials offered by the merchants in your area. Keep in mind, you probably will get additional deals throughout the year, not just during the holidays.
• Research the shops nearest to you. Find out what past customers have to say by reading reviews online, such as those on BBB.org, and learn what shops are participating by going to ShopSmall.org.
• Connect with businesses on social media. Many small businesses will advertise their sales via social media. Use #ShopSmall to search for information and share activities.
• Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a “friends and family” extravaganza! Visit favorite local stores or explore a new one. Take time to get to know the business owners and local community officials, and get a head start on the holidays while enjoying time with loved ones.
• Don’t just shop small … eat small! Many people think that shopping at local retail stores is the only way to participate. However, small independently owned restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops would love to invite in new customers while they are out and about.
• Share your experience. Take a selfie at your favorite small business. Share it on social media with the hashtags #BBB and #ShopSmall to tell the world you’re a big fan of small businesses. Leave a review on BBB.org. Remember, these shops are open all year as well!
