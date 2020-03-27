MILWAUKEE — Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin wants the public to know that its staff is working and here to help in any way it can during these difficult times with the coronavirus pandemic.
While the majority of the BBB team now is working remotely, there still is fast access to all BBB services through its website, through email, live chat and by telephone (414/847-6000 or toll-free throughout the state at 800-273-1002).
The BBB is continuing to accept, process and mediate complaints, answer inquiries, send press releases, investigate companies, and issue business and charity reports, just as it always has.
BBB is extending the complaint response times for all businesses, and is working with each individual Accredited Business to evaluate its needs and how it can help during this time.
In addition, though BBB might have slower response and call times, not much has changed in the way it helps consumers and businesses on a day-to-day basis.
Because the world is dealing with this pandemic right now, BBB does warn people that fraudsters are finding ways to scam you and profit financially from this.
Beware of scams using the coronavirus name in regard to fake cures, product offers such as testing kits and facemasks, telemarketing calls including robocalls, fake online websites, fake stimulus check fraud, fake charity and phony Go Fund Me donation requests, and price gouging.
BBB encourages people to report all scams and fraud to BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/scamtracker. People also can help submit information to BBB’s Scam Tracker tool by calling its public line.
BBB remains committed to assisting consumers in finding business, brands, and charities they can trust; helping customers resolve disputes with businesses; helping businesses in any way it can; and educating the public about scams, fraud, and other marketplace issues. Throughout the pandemic, BBB is “Open for Business!”
