WHITEWATER — Dark tales and passions are illuminated by theatrical fire in Joshua Kane’s compelling, thrilling and highly interactive performance of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic horror stories “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “Cask of Amontillado,” “The Raven” and more.
Young Auditorium presents New York City’s Joshua Kane for his live one-man virtual performance of “Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Terror” on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.
“If you have forgotten how good it can be to listen to a real storyteller and be swept up in a story, or if it's been too long since you experienced the joy of listening to someone tell you a tale that makes your blood run cold, you need to listen to Joshua Kane, a man whose voice is an instrument of delightful terror,” said Neil Gaiman, author of the legendary Sandman series.
With a voice that’s sure to send chills down one’s spine, Kane brings an unbridled enthusiasm to Poe’s most famous works. Through the depths of the digital landscape, audience member feedback and suggestions will help shape the evening's eerie events in this one-of-a-kind performance.
How does it work?
Persons who purchase virtual tickets to “Edgar Allan Poe’s Tales of Terror” will be sent an exclusive performance link, via email, on the day of the show. To gain access, simply follow the link at show time. It’s that easy!
How to purchase
Virtual tickets for “Tales of Terror” and all Young Auditorium Fall 2020 digital performances now are on sale. Customers are advised to purchase online by following the appropriate links at youngauditorium.com.
Limited box office hours will be available for telephone/in-person orders (Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Call (262) 472-2222.
Note: Ticket Services hours are subject to change.
