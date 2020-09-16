WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music always begins its Music Mosaics Concert Series with MungHee Chung’s incredible prowess over keys in black and white, and this year is no exception.
In honor of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Chung will perform a solo piano concert comprised entirely of Beethoven’s compositions. This year, all of the music concerts will be delivered digitally and tickets for this digital concert now are on sale through Sept. 27.
Chung’s concert “Beethoven at 250” includes three Beethoven piano sonatas (No. 3 from early period; No. 23 from middle period, and No. 31 from late period). He wrote 32 piano sonatas during his lifetime.
Though almost every composer has different styles that evolved throughout their life, Beethoven’s three styles had more distinctions between them. The early period was influenced by Haydn and Mozart — his sonatas have more traditional forms and styles.
His middle period pieces are very virtuosic and dramatic. His late period is more soul-searching, somewhat introverted and not too technical (very much like Brahms’ late period piano pieces).
“The three sonatas show vast range of emotions and pianistic ability,” shared Chung about the music performed for this concert. “When thinking about beautiful melodic composers, Chopin and Schubert (for his Lied) come to mind, but Beethoven’s Sonata 31 displays a beautiful, almost haunting, sobbing melody.”
The link for digital content will be sent to ticketholders on Sept. 28, and will be available for viewing through Oct. 12. Single tickets are $13, and family viewing tickets (two or more individual viewers) cost $26.
These ticket rates include all taxes and fees. Call for tickets at (262) 472-2222 or at https://tickets.uww.edu.
