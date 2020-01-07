WATERTOWN — Bethesda will be holding a hiring event for Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Jan. 10.
The event will be held at the Bethesda Corporate Office, 600 Hoffmann Drive, Watertown.
Bethesda seeks dedicated, enthusiastic Direct Support Professionals to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Watertown area.
The opportunities include:
• Full- and part-time shifts.
• A casual workplace.
• Benefits including paid training, PTO and bonuses.
• Access to reimbursement for tuition and health care certifications.
Best of all, DSPs make a positive difference in others’ lives. Learn more about Bethesda at BethesdaLC.org.
