JEFFERSON — Join Norm Matzinger on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 9 a.m. for a group bike ride leaving from the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
There is no ride if it is raining.
Curbside Senior Dining
The Senior Dining program can offer a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for persons age 60 or older beginning this Monday. Persons must call by noon the day before (call Friday for a Monday meal).
The new telephone number is (920) 728-0259. Meals cost $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to one’s home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
Entrees for week of Aug. 2 are as follows: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday, chicken biscuit casserole; Wednesday, beef frank on a bun; Thursday, roast turkey and mashed potatoes; Friday, beef stroganoff; Monday, Aug. 10, Pork Jaegerschnitzel.
Parking lot bingo
Parking lot bingo is held at the VFW Recreation Center, 1420 S. Rockwell St., on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Persons can stay in their car or bring a lawnchair and sit outside under a shade tree. Cost is $2 for 10 games of bingo.
Center staff will provide bingo cards. Players can use a pen or a dauber on the disposable bingo cards.
Some people bring a TV table, others use a clipboard or a sturdy book or magazine to help write on. There will be a 50/50 raffle, along with cold soda and water available for purchase. Restrooms are available.
Picnic Lunch Bunch
Our picnic lunch bunch meets on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensefelt Park, located on Tensfeldt Avenue. This park is the end of the road when going east past the County City Credit Union (John Street).
Persons should bring their own lunch and beverage. There are lots of picnic tables for social distancing. Staff will have hand sanitizer. Please do not bring food to share.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played on Monday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. Everyone wears a facemask and is physically distanced.
Players get their own dice to roll. This is played in the great room at the senior center.
M-T-W-F Exercise
The center offers exercise classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays at 9 a.m. Please come after 8:30 a.m.
Classes are led by volunteer leaders. Persons should bring their own hand weights (or soup cans) for use. Participants need a facemask to come into the building and during exercises.
New date
The center has a new, later date for its book discussion group: Monday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. (We also might conduct a virtual Zoom group.)
The book we will read is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. Persons can get the books at their local library. Jefferson Public Library patrons also can use programs Libby or Hoopla to download books.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.