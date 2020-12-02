WHITEWATER — The big band sounds of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra are back at Young Auditorium with an energetic virtual performance of holiday classics.
In ‘Miracle on Swing Street: A Holiday Soiree’, the 18-piece performance band brings its signature showmanship, artistry and a sleigh full of holiday classics for this throwback musical presentation. Follow a few easy steps, and you’ll gain access to this ‘Donate What You Can’ digital concert exclusive.
Inspired by the style and swagger of legendary entertainers like Frank and Dean and Sammy, the members of the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra have a bold performance style that pays tribute to some of the big band era’s greatest artists. Classic renditions of old familiar tunes will take you back to the times of the Rat Pack … but with arrangements that tip their cap to Country, Motown and Rock as well; everyone has a seat at this sounds-of-the-season round-table.
Event sponsor is Fairhaven Senior Services.
To obtain free access to the Equinox Orchestra concert link, fill out the form found on the Young Auditorium website at https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-equinox-orchestra.
All those who register for this event will be sent an exclusive concert link, via email, prior to the show date. Simply click the link, and you will be routed to an exclusive performance page for the concert debut.
'Donate what you can'
While access to the concert link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a ‘Donate What You Can’ performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is recommended, with all proceeds benefiting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund. Place your donation at: https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.
