WHITEWATER — Young Auditorium is bringing back its annual sing-along movie tradition with another family-friendly film.
Experience life under the Big Top as Young Auditorium gets a circus-style makeover for “The Greatest Showman” on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m.
Inspired by the story of P. T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” is a modern movie musical starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zach Efron and Zendaya … and features nine original songs and musical numbers.
Unlike a typical movie-going experience, at Young Auditorium you are free to belt out the empowering anthem “This Is Me,” sing “Rewrite the Stars” with that special someone, and let your children dream “A Million Dreams” out loud. With the lyrics directly on the screen, singing along is simple … and encouraged!
Be sure to come early with your family! Starting at 1 p.m., performers from the Wild Rumpus Circus will have hands-on circus experiences for children to try including an aerial rig, tight wire and juggling/balancing stations. Along with circus-style snacks, roaming entertainers and awesome photo opportunities, this family-friendly experience is a great way to get out of the house in the heart of winter.
Admission is free for Young Auditorium members. Tickets for the general public are $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children age 2-12, and free for children under two.
To purchase tickets for this, or any Young Auditorium performance, stop in or call the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office (located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the UW-Whitewater campus) at (262) 472-2222 or purchase tickets at www.youngauditorium.com.
