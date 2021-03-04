Esme Daniel Judah
Proud parents Damon and Krystal Judah, of Whitewater, are happy to announce the birth of their son, Esme Daniel Judah, born on Feb. 16, 2021, at 2:35 p.m. at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee. Esme weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches long. He joins his older brothers, Micaiah, 10; Jonah, 8; and Christian, 7, who all welcome their new little brother to the family.

