For the first time in 48 years the Black Hawk Artists Annual Show and Sale at the Historical Hoard Museum in Fort Atkinson has been canceled.
There will be no opening reception, no art-filled Jones Gallery, no theme wall and no cards.
Artists, however, must create art. Therefore, the Black Hawk Artists are hard at work creating beauty amid the current chaos. They are determined to broaden their artistic range as well as create pieces for the 48th Annual Show and Sale — in 2021.
The Black Hawk Artists are Karen Crosby, Jan Gilkey, Karen Gomez, Judith Henning, Priscilla Heussner, Jan Holewinski, Julia Ince, Sally Koehler, Janet Nelson, Mary Pratt, Angie Szabo, Linda Tump and Mary Wallace.
The prize for the hardest-working Black Hawk Artist goes to Sally Koehler for her creation of a five-foot, 500-pound mosaic squirrel with an acorn titled “The Offering.”
Koehler says the sculpture — built from a double application of metal lathe cut and bent to the shape of the squirrel, a scratch coat of cement and, finally, a layer of high-fired tile and glass mosaic pieces — took “countless hours over the summer.”
She will dedicate the work to Kim Karow, a cherished member of the Black Hawk Artists who died this past summer.
Koehler explains that Kim “was very excited about the project and a fabulous cheerleader for me. We worked side by side in the driveway a good part of the summer before her untimely death. She worked on her mixed media drawings and collages while I cut and bent wire. She gave me lots of encouragement and advice.”
Jan Gilkey remembers Karow: “Her amazing originality and acute perceptions inspire us toward a higher level of artistic accomplishment.” Gilkey is working on large oil paintings done with palette knives — small spatulas used to press the paint onto the canvas.
Janet Nelson earns credit for her prolific production of printed fabric products. Many are based on her latest work, “Dwelling,” a black and white graphic piece which features iconic Wisconsin images.
Nelson’s process is elaborate: she creates the art, has it scanned, edits the result in photoshop, and “sets aside three or four days to cut, sew and iron.” The final product appears on fabric products — including her popular art towels.
Angie Szabo joined Janet Nelson at the recent Earth Wood & Fire Artist Tour. Szabo creates one-of-a-kind jewelry. Both exhibited outdoors close to 214 W. Main St. in Cambridge.
In addition to organizing exhibits of Black Hawk Artists’ work at the Fort Community Credit Union and the Dwight Foster Public Library, Karen Gomez is planning to create a book or shadow box on the phases of the moon. She continues to work on her richly layered collages which provide material for her cards.
Karen Crosby finally realized her dream of having a permanent studio for her marbling — in Door County. She now has more time to experiment with various marbling techniques. She transfers her original designs straight from the vat to silk and other grounds. The prints become scarves, table runners — and even masks.
For at least 13 years Linda Tump has had a work, or two, accepted into the prestigious Watercolor Wisconsin show hosted by the Racine Art Museum and shown at its Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
In this year’s accepted work, Tump combined her favorite media, watercolor painting and clay, to create a three-dimensional pear made from watercolor paper pressed on a clay mold. She covered the pear with pear paintings.
Working in her miniature, portable studio, Jan Holewinski refined “Seaman,” part of a miniature sculpture of Meriwether Lewis and his Newfoundland, Seaman. Holewinski also is working with embellished alcohol and acrylic pour.
Judith Henning recently returned from a six-day art retreat in Green Lake. There, she worked on her own abstract projects, guided by accomplished artists. Earlier she taught painting and collage techniques in her garage.
Priscilla Heussner enjoys her new Cricut — a device that prints and cuts her creations. She jokes that she uses the decals she makes from it to hide the dings she makes with her wheelchair.
Driving her new van, which she has transformed into a traveling art studio, Julia Ince goes on artistic expeditions to paint the beauty of faraway wonders on site.
The Black Hawk Artists is a group of women artists who meet monthly to encourage each other’s art and — this year — to plan the 2021 show at the Hoard Historical Museum. This year’s meetings have been held via Zoom.
