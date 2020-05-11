JANESVILLE — Blackhawk Technical College is expanding the use of a shared bank of paid time off to include vacation and personal leave after the college announced furloughs that would impact all full-time college staff.
All full-time, non-faculty staff will be required to take one week (five days) of furlough. The staff furlough is effective May 10 through June 30. Staff can elect to take the furlough days consecutively or one at a time.
The college will allow eligible employees to use earned vacation/personal time to maintain payroll during the furlough. The shared bank for vacation/personal time would help employees who do not have adequate earned leave time to cover these mandatory furlough days.
This bank also will help fund part-time staff who are not fully able to perform their jobs remotely.
“I am proud of Blackhawk employees for coming up with a solution to help their colleagues,” said Tracy Pierner, president of Blackhawk Technical College. "It is a creative way to retain our workforce and to help one another during this public health crisis."
The college currently has a sick bank where employees can choose to donate their sick time for use by other employees. This is beneficial in cases where employees have used their available leave and experience an illness or health condition that requires extended leave time.
If an employee exhausts available sick leave, they can request additional sick leave provided they are a participant who donated to the bank. The expanded shared bank allows employees to donate unused vacation time that can be redirected to other employees impacted by the furlough or working remotely.
The furlough will impact everyone from the front lines to the executive leadership team.
Pierner explained, “There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding this pandemic and how it will impact college enrollments in the future. As a technical college we will have a role in helping the workforce recover from this pandemic, and we must continue to be strategic with our resources to make sure that we are fiscally responsible and can continue delivering quality flexible education in a supportive environment.”
On March 18, the college closed to the public due to Governor Evers’ Safer-at-Home order. Since that time, the majority of instruction has moved online with only limited employees coming to Blackhawk’s Central Campus and all other employees working from home.
This has posed a challenge for the College as some employees are not able to fully complete their work remotely. With the extension of the order and the continuation of the college closure to the public, the college leadership team and its District Board have worked diligently to maintain its workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.