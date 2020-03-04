JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School in Jefferson will host an American Red Cross blood drive March 9, from 8 a.m. until around 2 p.m.
The event will take place in gym 2. Community members are invited to donate blood, with the following conditions: All donors must be in good health, at least 16 years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors are limited to giving blood no more than every 56 days.
Walk-ins are welcome, but people also may schedule an appointment online if they prefer at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
Before donating blood, people should eat iron-rich foods such as red meat, fish and spinach, and drink extra liquids to lessen their chance of getting dehydrated.
Donors should bring a photo ID to the donation site.
