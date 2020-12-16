PALMYRA — The American Legion Post No. 304 is hosting a blood drive Jan. 4 at the Community Room in the Palmyra Eagle High School, 123 Burr Oak St., from noon to 4 p.m.

For appointments call Dale Mitchell at (262) 495-2638 or cell at (262) 949-3150. Walk-ins are welcome preferable after 2:30 p.m.

