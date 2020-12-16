PALMYRA — The American Legion Post No. 304 is hosting a blood drive Jan. 4 at the Community Room in the Palmyra Eagle High School, 123 Burr Oak St., from noon to 4 p.m.
For appointments call Dale Mitchell at (262) 495-2638 or cell at (262) 949-3150. Walk-ins are welcome preferable after 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.