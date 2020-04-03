WHITEWATER — Blueline Battery — at 1221 Innovation Drive, Whitewater — which makes a line of rechargable lithium ion batteries, recently closed on $500,000 from a group of Wisconsin-based angel investors and family offices.
Blue Line Battery's products include portable batteries for forklifts, pallet jack batteries and other products. Its lithium ion batteries are more cost effective to use than lead-acid batteries, and perhaps more importantly in today’s economy they raise the efficiency and speed of transporting important goods and materials.
Blue Line's lithium ion batteries are maintenance free, which means there is no need for watering, equalizing or swapping batteries between shifts.
The company's founder and CEO, Dustin Herte, was inspired to start Blue Line Battery because he was aware of the dangers of working with heavy industrial equipment and he wanted to improve the lives of forklift operators. Today, those factors are paired with Blue Line’s new goals of improving efficiency in warehousing operations, especially with critical businesses.
In many factories, the forklift operators have a need to replace their heavy lead acid batteries between every single shift. In most cases, these batteries can weigh between 1,500 and 4,500 pounds — literally, more than a ton.
By replacing the heavy lead acid batteries with safer, more energy efficient, and more environmentally friendly lithium ion batteries that can be plugged in and recharged instead of being replaced, businesses literally are getting rid of tons of dangerous, thankless work.
“At this critical time in history, when you have forklift operators working around the clock to get critical shipments of surgical masks and other lifesaving products into the hands of people who need them, anything you can do to reduce their workload and make their lives easier is going to be greatly appreciated,” said Teresa Esser, manager of the Silicon Pastures Angel Investment Network. "We are pleased to be able to provide some support to Blueline Battery, so they can continue to support the people who are doing the difficult work."
Silicon Pastures member Guy Mascari added: “When trying to decide whether or not to invest in a company, I always first ask this question — what problem is the company solving? In the case of Blue Line Battery the answer is very clear — replacing heavy, high-maintenance lead-acid batteries with no-maintenance lithium ion batteries. After that, when valuation, market size and all the other factors come into play, investing in Blue Line Battery was an easy decision.”
Another investor was David Becker, director of operations at Lancaster Investments.
"In addition to bringing a new technological solution to an old industry, Blue Line Battery has developed a completely new business model," Becker said.
Blue Line Battery participated in gBETA Beloit in 2019.
Located at Irontek, Beloit’s co-working space and tech hub, gBETA Beloit is a program of the nationally-ranked accelerator, gener8tor. The startup accelerator program works with early-stage companies with local roots, and provides individualized coaching and mentorship to business owners and connects them to reputable investors.
“Our Beloit gBETA team had the privilege of working one-on-one with Blue Line Battery to refine its business model, strategize the company’s growth and pitch investors,” said Larry Evinger, chief investment officer at Hendricks Commercial Properties, the company that owns and operates Irontek. “We are excited for the company’s continued growth and future success and we’re proud to have them as gBETA Beloit Alumni.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.