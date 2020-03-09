The Boy Scouts of America will be “Scouting for Food” in the City of Fort Atkinson on Saturday, March 14.
The Local Cub Scout Packs, Scout BSA Troops, and Venturing Crew were out this past Saturday canvasing the neighborhoods with door hangers describing the Scouting mission.
All food collected from the drive will be taken directly to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
The food pantry has identified some specific needs such as mixed vegetables, peas, tuna, pork and beans, canned fruit, vegetable soups and Pop Tarts-style toaster pastries that benefit its backpack breakfast program.
So, as in the past, the Scouts will be out in the neighborhoods starting at 9 a.m. collecting from residential porches.
New this year they will have a Troop trailer parked both at Festival Foods and Pick ‘n Save grocery stores.These donation sites will be available for anyone who did not receive a door hanger or feel this just is easier.
Last year, more than 3,000 items were collected for the community’s food bank.
