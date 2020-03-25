IXONIA — Ixonia Bank announces the addition of Chris Braatz to the Mortgage Lending team as its new assistant vice president of Retail Lending (NMLS# 553060).
In this role, Braatz will assist customers with a variety of home loans, including: mortgages, construction, home equity loans and some consumer loans.
“I’m delighted to welcome Chris to the Ixonia Bank team,” said Dan Westrope, chairman and CEO. “His excellent reputation, deep experience, and strong connections to the local community will be tremendously valuable as we grow our presence in the Watertown area and beyond.”
Braatz has been working in the banking industry for the past 20-plus years, and has a strong background in retail banking management and residential lending.
He is very community-focused, and has a strong background in civic activities and leadership. He currently is serving as a member of the board of directors for the Watertown YMCA.
He also is an active member of YES! Watertown, a local non-profit organization that works to champion and promote several events and causes throughout the area.
Braatz, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, currently resides in Watertown with his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters.
While he dedicates a lot of time to helping others achieve homeownership success, he still finds time to enjoy golfing, hunting, fishing and cheering for the local sports teams.
Braatz is based out of the Bank’s Watertown South office, located at 1725 S. Church St. He also will be working out of the bank’s Watertown East office located at 109 Oakridge Ct.
