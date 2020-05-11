JEFFERSON — Learn how to maintain a healthy brain now and for your future!
Persons are invited to join Heather Janes, dementia care specialist for the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County, for a one-hour brain boost.
Two sessions are being offered: May 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. or May 29, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Register by calling (920) 675-4035 or emailing HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov to receive virtual Zoom information or call-in option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.