It is Brat Bash time, and the Fort Atkinson Senior Center staff will be serving them hot off the grill on the first day of Spring.
Meals consisting of a brat, chips and soda/water will be sold for $5 each. Hotdog meals will be available, too, for $4. Individual brats will cost $3 and a single hotdog will be $2.
Nothing says springtime in Wisconsin like a brat to chase winter away. Persons need to mark their calendar now as Brat Bash only is on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day
Hear music and Irish lore from John Duggleby at 12:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at the center as staff asks seniors to wear their green attire and attend this St. Pat’s Day party. No reservations are needed.
Transportation to and from the senior center for the event is available on the senior center bus. Make transportation reservations by noon on Monday along with meal reservations if wanting to have the corned beef and cabbage as part of the Nutrition Site meal at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Trivia time
Looking for some fun and a chance to learn some new things? Each month the senior center will host Trivia Time with prizes awarded to the winning team of four people or less.
Trivia Time is sponsored by Humana.
The center will have two hosts to explain how Trivia Time works and coordinate the afternoon. Trivia is easy to play and persons will be surprised by just how much they know.
Teams are limited to four so there are no large, intimidating groups.
Still need more of a reason to attend and try Trivia Time out? One lucky person in attendance randomly will win a $25 certificate.
Reservations are not needed. Persons can come with their team or play alone, or join with another when attending — it’s up to you.
School district community session
Seniors are encouraged to join members of the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education on Friday, March 20, at the senior center, from noon to 1:30 p.m., to engage in a community conversation regarding the proposed operational referendum on April 7. We look forward to seeing you there! If unable to attend but you would like more information, visit www.fortschools.org/vote.
Medicare basics
On Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m., come listen to a general presentation about Medicare by a Dean Health Plan representative.
The following statement regarding the event is from Dean Health: “During our free educational seminars, we'll explain eligibility, enrollment and general information about the different parts of Medicare. Educational seminars do not include Medicare plan-specific information. Due to federal regulations, we can't discuss benefits and coverage information.”
Computer or cell phone help
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center has a knowledgeable computer instructor who comes to the center by appointment on Wednesdays. He will be at the center again on Wednesday, March 18.
Each week persons can make an appointment to meet with Ken. Morning appointments are filled first.
From learning the basics of how to use a computer to tips and tricks with your phone such as photo sorting and storing, seniors can get a lot of topics covered and learned by meeting with Ken. One-hour appointments cost $10. Call the senior center to schedule a time at 563-7773.
Monroe and New Glarus daytrip
Join us for a daytrip to Monroe and New Glarus on Thursday, April 23, to visit Minhas Brewery and the Red Apple Inn Family Restaurant before an afternoon of shopping in New Glarus. Cost of the trip is $40.
Receive a souvenir glass from Minhas and a gift pack. Sign up now for this trip opportunity.
Brewers games
Baseball is just around the corner and we have two Brewer games this summer for you to come along with us to Miller Park. Both games cost $56 and include transportation, tickets and a bottle of water.
Join us May 21 as the Brew Crew takes on the New York Yankees. Our second game is Aug. 13 against the Miami Marlins.
Signups are taking place now, so don’t miss your chance to root for the home team. Persons can sign up for either trip over the phone or stop at the senior center.
Mystery auction
Our mystery auction is set for April 18 at 1 p.m. We now are accepting new or gently used items for the auction. This is a live auction, not a silent one.
When donating items for the auction, center staff would appreciate an estimated value of the item.
Large items like bulky furniture pieces will not be accepted as most attendees at the auction would not have the means to take them home that day and storage of such items is difficult. Mark your calendars now for one of our most fun and unique events of the year!
Nutrition number
When calling to reserve a place for a regular meal at the senior center, as part of the nutrition site through the county, call Cheryl at (920) 728-4756. Messages can be left and your spot for the meal on the day you request will be made.
Fireside shows
The senior center will be going to four shows in 2020. All shows cost $75 which includes all costs including tips.
Shows with tickets remaining for 2020 are May 13, “Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress”; July 16, “What Happens in Vegas”; and Nov. 25, “Holiday Inn.”
Trips and excursions
• Pacific Northwest and California, April 26 to May 3 — Enjoy an eight-day trip with many stops, starting with Seattle to enjoy Pike Place Market and Mount St. Helens visitor’s center.
Then it’s on to the Cascade Mountains in Portland, Ore., with unforgettable views of Mt. Hood.
Trip-goers then will check out Redwood National Park in Eureka, Calif. On the final leg of the trip, explore beautiful San Francisco to take in the Golden Gate Bridge and other iconic sights. Cost is $3,379 per person double.
• Spectacular Scandinavia, July 23 to Aug. 5 — This overnight flight takes tourists to Copenhagen to start their 14-day adventure. Enjoy Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen. Enjoy the Swedish countryside right down to the fjords. Cost is $6,399 per person double.
• Wisconsin Northwoods motor coach tour, Aug. 16-19 — This Northwoods trip delivers friendly people, quaint small towns, clean lakes, crisp air, the smell of pine trees, and wildlife from bears to bald eagles. Tour the Chain of Lakes, museums, supper clubs, Amish country and last, but not least, Mepp’s Fishing Lures Factory. Cost is $997 per person double.
• Alaska, Sept. 4-11. Spend eight days and seven nights cruising aboard the Celebrity Solstice.
Start with Seattle and take in the Emerald City set against a backdrop of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Starting up the coast, your cruise will take trip-goers to Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau and Skagway. Cost is $2,464 per person double.
• New England/Cape Cod Autumn Foliage, Oct. 1-8 — This eight-day expedition will allow attendees to witness the autumn splendor. Trips include Boston, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highlights include Martha’s Vineyard and the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
• Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 7-11 — This five-day trip is aboard a full-size motor coach bus. See the Albuquerque Balloon Rally, Old Town Albuquerque, the Turquoise Museum, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center plus many more places. Cost is $2,149 per person double.
• Irish Discovery, Oct. 20-27. On this eight-day trip, visit such cities as Dublin, Limerick/Clare, Killarney/Tralee and Belfast, just to name a few stops. Cost is $3,099 per person double.
Tropical Costa Rica, Nov. 2-10. Cost is $2,479 per person double. Have nine days of tropical fun to include San Jose, Zarcero, Samara, Guanacaste, Monteverde, Arenal and Cano Nego.
Recent scores
Texas Hold ’Em: March 5 — First place went to Chuck Schloesser with second place to Richard Flood.
Euchre (Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.): March 10 — First, Betty Kutz, 64; second, Beverly Wagner and Roy Preuninger, 60; fourth, Harold Riggs, 57.
Dartball (Fridays at 9 a.m.): March 6 — The Buffalos, led by captain Dave Reed, won the first two games this week 3-2 and 7-0 to take the series. Reed had seven hits on the day along with teammate Keith Marsden. Chuck Truman also tallied six hits for the winning Buffs.
The Walruses rebounded with a game-three win to salvage something on the day, taking that game 5-2. Brad Dresang recorded seven hits overall.
No experience is necessary. Come to the senior center Friday mornings at 9 and give it a try!
Sheepshead (Fridays at 1 p.m.): March 6 scores — First, Bob Muench, 57; second, Mary Satterell, 54; third, Audrey Postel, 51; fourth, Jerry Schuld, Beth Boldt and Judy Torgerson, 46; seventh, Dave Brown, 45.
500 card game (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): March 5 scores — First, Roger Gross, 2,470; second, Marjorie Hannon, 1,480; third, Harold Riggs, 1,000.
Wii Bowling (Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m.): Scores of 550 or better make the list. A 650 series or higher have individual game scores listed as well as series total. March 9 scores — Glorine Christensen 838 (279, 259, 300), Dale Zilisch 792 (277, 278, 237), Joanne Gross 722 (238, 245, 239), Lori Gaber 673 (216, 234, 223), Rose Baker 661 (214, 245, 202), Bunny Brown 591, Cora Wahl 587, Mary Zilisch 583, Marlene Dianich 569.
