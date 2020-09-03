Due to the coronavirus, we weren’t able this year to go to the Milwaukee Brewers games at Miller Park, so watching on television is the next best thing for now.
We will take reservations of up to nine people to come in and watch the Brew Crew take on the Detroit Tigers at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Come and enjoy a complimentary soda and your own personal pack of peanuts as we cheer them on.
Each person will have their own table and of those in attendance, one lucky person will be randomly selected to win a Brewers facemask!
Bingo
Our next remote bingo will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. If you have played before, you can use your same sheet for that session, or if you haven’t played before, you can pick up a sheet at the Fort Atkinson Area Senior Center.
Bingo with up to 18 players in two big rooms together will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Sign up to reserve your spot now.
Medication disposal kits
The senior center has medication disposal pouch kits available for anyone to pick up that safely get rid of unused medications. Stop in and ask for a couple of pouches. Each disposal pouch can destroy up to 45 pills.
Center closed
The senior center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in recognition of Labor Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8 a.m.
Board voting
It’s time to vote for Senior Citizens Inc. Board. Voting will be open at the senior center starting Monday, Sept. 14 and ends Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18.
There are three openings for the board and four candidates in the running. The Senior Citizens Inc. Board is like a “Friends” group organization. They provide funds above and beyond what the city budget contains for improvements to the Center and puts on their own events from time to time.
Each person can vote once and fill out a ballot at the reception desk at the center. To receive a ballot, simply ask the reception desk volunteer or staff for one.
Foot care
Foot care will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. The cost is $15 and is conducted by a registered nurse.
Keep those toenails trimmed and your feet happy with this service at the center! For an appointment time, call (920) 563-7773.
