WHITEWATER — There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that this has been an unusual and challenging semester for students and professors alike.
In the face of all this upheaval there is much to be proud of, and many students who have overcome the obstacles of this semester to shine. One of those students is Darius Sanders, Jr., a vocal performance major who will graduate with his bachelor of music degree May 16 in a virtual ceremony. (Sanders would have been a soloist at the commencement ceremony.)
Sanders was born in Chicago and raised near Milwaukee. When he was a sophomore in high school he lost his father, and was raised by two mothers along with his grandparents and uncle. His vocal instructor Brian Leeper recognized his musical potential and drew him to the UW-Whitewater Department of Music to work with him. The UW-Whitewater Department of Music has provided some incredible opportunities for students to represent the university all over the campus, community and the world.
Sanders, through university programs and opportunities, has performed overseas in a lead opera role in La Musica Lirica under the artistic direction of UW-Whitewater faculty member Brian Leeper. He has toured Poland and multiple cities in Germany with the UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers as a chorus member and soloist.
As the president of the Collegiate Association of Musical Performance (CAMP), he helped to provide music for the community of Whitewater and performed at the Whitewater Arts Alliance.
During his time at UW-Whitewater, he was a member of the Chamber Singers, Vocal Jazz, Men’s Choir and the Opera workshop. Sanders also performed the operatic role of Lippo Fiorentino in the UW-Whitewater production “Street Scene,” as a happy-go-lucky Italian man who loved his German wife.
Following graduation, Sanders will pursue his master’s degree in vocal performance and vocal pedagogy at the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
He thanks Dean Eileen Hayes for believing in him and showing him his worth as a student and musician. He also extends thanks to the UW-Whitewater Department of Music for shaping him into the musician that he has become, and for the supportive environment created on campus that helped to make all of this possible.
