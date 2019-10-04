The City of Fort Atkinson recently acquired a new wheelchair accessible minivan which will be leased to Brown Cab.
The vehicle is expected to reduce wait times for cab service — especially for persons who use wheelchairs.
The city was able to acquire this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan at no cost. Eighty percent of the cost was covered by a federal mass transit grant from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration, and the remaining 20 percent was covered by a special competitive grant from Easter Seals.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation oversaw the purchase and was involved in the approval of the wheelchair accommodating modifications which were made to the minivan.
Area riders are noticing the nice, new, comfortable ride. And those who need to use the wheelchair ramp are getting accustomed to its nuances.
Brown Cab provides about 50,000 trips annually to residents of the community. Wisconsin DOT offers additional financial assistance to the day-to-day operations of this shared-ride taxicab program.
Because of the state and federal aids, Brown Cab is able to offer rides to anywhere within the city limits for only $3.25 per one-way trip. (Seniors and persons with disabilities pay $2 per one-way trip.)
The Easter Seals grant money represents just a part of a $100,000 award given to Fort Atkinson in 2017 to help seniors and folks with disabilities get around better. The Easter Seals award also is helping to: establish a senior bus for the Fort Atkinson Senior Center; improved crosswalks at selected busy intersections; a county-wide mobility manager, and expanded transportation options for persons who need to get to area food pantries or free medical clinics.
Brown Cab has operations in 11 cities scattered across Wisconsin, but has been headquartered in Fort Atkinson since the 1950s.
