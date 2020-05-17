The Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club has announced that McKendra Brown is the recipient of this year’s $1,000 scholarship.
It will assist the Fort Atkinson High School graduating senior in her pursuit of a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism with an emphasis on advertising and a marketing minor.
She was to have been honored at the Woman’s Club May 12 meeting; however, that was canceled due to the “Safer-at-Home” order to curb the coronavirus’ spread.
Monthly gatherings of the Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club are held at 1:15 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month from September through May. Locations include the Dwight Foster Public Library and Hoard Historical Museum. Announcements of the location and programs appear monthly in the Daily Jefferson County Union, and interested persons are encourage to attend as the club’s guest.
Monthly program topics have Foertranged from cheesemaking, beekeeping and the history of St. Nicholas to travel in Africa, a portrayal of Eleanor Roosevelt and the multitude of opportunities offered by the public library. October brings the club’s fieldtrip, which has included visits to Rotary Gardens in Janesville, Old World Wisconsin and a Buddhist temple.
Tea, coffee and refreshments conclude each meeting and program. All are invited to join the gathering, which provides friendship, learning, enjoyment and an opportunity to make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.