The Fort Atkinson Rotary Club’s Educator of the Month for October is Rhona Buchta, from St. Joseph Catholic School.
Originally, Buchta was to be recognized as Rotary Educator last March but with the schools’ shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is being recognized this month.
The following is Kari Homb’s speech prior to Buchta recently receiving her award.
“Last March, Buchta was nominated and awarded the Rotary Teacher of the Month for March. However, before we could celebrate this honor, our luncheon and meeting were canceled. Thus, the Rotary Club has rescheduled it for today! Rhona Buchta will be honored during the monthly virtual meeting with the Rotary Club at noon today.
“Mrs. Buchta has been an integral, engaged and motivated member of St. Joseph Catholic School and Parish for many years. She was a vital part of all programs such as Home and School, the Athletic Association, Art Enrichment, and many other school and parish organizations.
“If it needs to be organized, done and accomplished, Mrs. Buchta is involved with her creativity, joy and her wonderful ideas. In addition to her involvement with our organizations, Buchta also was a very involved parent. Her three children all graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School. Her husband Bill also was very involved in our school and parish programs as a coach and a very visible volunteer.
“Mrs. Buchta also was a substitute teacher for many years. She would teach any subject area and any grade level at any moment. She allowed the staff to participate in professional development opportunities and so much more because she could teach in their classroom and keep the students on point with her experiences, expertise and professionalism.
“After finishing her teaching certificate at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Buchta became the middle school Literature and Language Arts teacher. She continued to engage, motivate and educate our middle school students in preparation for the high school, for life and in their faith journey.
“She continuously models Catholic teachings in fun, innovative ways so all can learn, challenge themselves and become innovative problem-solvers. Her connections with our school students, staff and families are relationships that support our St. Joseph family in so many ways.
“It has been a joy to collaborate, supervise and become friends with Mrs. Buchta over the last six years,” Homb concluded. ”I cannot imagine what she will accomplish next.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.