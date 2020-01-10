JEFFERSON — Do you have a pup that just is too smart for his or her own good? Do you struggle to keep your dog busy and not bored?
If so, plan to attend the Build an Enrichment Toy Workshop. During this workshop participants will learn about different ways to engage their dog’s brain and keep him or her busy.
Attendees also will create an enrichment toy to take home to their furry friend. This is a people-only workshop and does require preregistration and a $10 fee so that all attendees have enough materials to make their toy.
The Build an Enrichment Toy workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, and RSVP is required. Call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 to reserve a spot.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
