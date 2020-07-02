The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has awarded a $5,000 Orrin and Margaret Bull Family Scholarship to Taylor Bauer.
Bauer, a 2012 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2018. She currently is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she has been working on her licensing and certification to teach PreK4-12 physical education, health education and adapted physical education.
This fall, she will be completing her student teaching in Lake Mills and will graduate in December 2020.
The Orrin and Margaret Bull Family Scholarship was established at the Community Foundation by Margaret Bull in 2011 to provide financial assistance to a former graduate of Fort Atkinson High School enrolled at the UW-Whitewater in the fields of education or environmental science.
When Margaret, or Midge as everyone called her, died in 2019 at age 92, the foundation received a generous gift of $20,000 from her estate to increase the fund and increase the award amount.
The scholarship’s school and subject fields are, of course, related to the story of the Bull family. Orrin, who had predeceased Midge in 2009, graduated from UW-Whitewater and then went on to earn his master’s degree at the UW-Madison
He was a teacher at both the junior and senior high schools in Fort Atkinson, and for many years prior to retirement he worked as a guidance counselor at the high school. In that role, he organized and promoted the scholarship program.
In addition, Orrin was an early promoter of recycling and environmentally-friendly practices.
Midge was a native of Whitewater, graduating from both Whitewater College High School and the UW-Whitewater, where she was trained as a teacher and librarian.
Orrin and Midge raised four children, all of whom graduated from Fort Atkinson High School.
For more information about the Bull Family Scholarship, visit the community foundation’s website at www.fortfoundation.org. Questions may be directed to Sue Hartwick, the foundation’s executive director, at (920) 563-3210, office, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.